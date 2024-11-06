  The version for the print
    Guangzhou Shipbuilding completes the annual ship delivery target

    Recently, Guangzhou Shipbuilding International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Group, delivered the 49,600-ton chemical/product oil tanker "MURMURE", according to CSSC's release.

    Guangzhou Shipyard International recently delivered its 22nd vessel, marking the company's full achievement of its annual target of delivering ships two months ahead of schedule, the best result in 10 years.

    Since the beginning of this year, the vessels completed and delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International include 16,000 TEU container ships, dual-fuel car carriers, 50,000-ton product oil tankers and other high-end batch ship types. In particular, 8 car carriers have been delivered this year, including 4 in September, and the construction period has been shortening.

    By continuously summarizing the experience of design and construction, the construction speed has become faster and faster, and the batch construction of car carriers has entered the "fast lane" mode, and many car carriers have been delivered ahead of the contract period. Among them, the 7,000-car LNG dual-fuel car carrier No. 2 "Ganjiangkou" was delivered 223 days ahead of the contract period, which is the highest record for the company's car carrier to be delivered in advance.

    This year, Guangzhou Shipyard International's independent research and development of high-end ships has achieved milestone results, and the large export ro-ro ship "GNV Polaris" independently developed and designed and built by the company was delivered on October 24.

    This 1500 passenger/3100 meter lane luxury ro-ro passenger ship has completely independent intellectual property rights, not only the interior materials have achieved 100% localization, but also the key supporting equipment has a high localization rate.

