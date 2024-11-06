2024 November 6 08:52

CSSC held naming ceremony for last of 10 container ships built for Seaspan

Recently, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Group, named the 7000TEU container ship "ONE RESPONSIBILITY" built for Seaspan. This marks the successful conclusion of the 10 7000TEU container ship series ships in this cooperation, according to CSSC's release.

Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding built the first container ship in the series at the end of October 2022.

In December 2023, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Seaspan signed a contract for four 10,800-space LNG dual-fuel vehicle carriers (PCTC), and the current project is progressing smoothly.