RS successfully completes annual survey of the legendary nuclear-powered icebreaker LENIN
The first in the world nuclear-powered icebreaker became a home for the Arctic Exhibition Center
Compliance with the requirements of the RS rules was confirmed once again in the year of the 65th anniversary of the legendary icebreaker. The Lenin icebreaker construction was completed on September 12, 1959, and delivered on December 3 to the USSR Ministry of the Maritime Fleet.
It is noted that during 30 years of its operation, the icebreaker covered more than 650 000 nautical miles and escorted a total of 3 741 ships through ice jams. "As a nuclear icebreaker, the Lenin ended its working life in 1989," RS says.
Since 2009, the vessel has been permanently moored at the berth of the Murmansk Marine Station. A year later, the icebreaker became home for a museum, telling the story of the world's first vessel with a nuclear powered propulsion.
The official date of the foundation of Russia’s nuclear icebreaking fleet is December 3, 1959. The official national flag hoisting ceremony on the first nuclear icebreaker was held that day. Currently, the nuclear-powered vessel is listed in the fixed assets the Rosatom Corporation’s Atomflot, and the famous icebreaker undergoes compliance survey and dry-docking every ten years.