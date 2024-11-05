2024 November 5 18:24

Expanded emissions rules to be implemented at California ports from January 1, 2025

To reduce emissions from oceangoing vessels while in port, the 2020 CARB At-Berth Regulation will require tanker and Ro-Ro vessels to use a CARB Approved Emission Control Strategy (CAECS) while at berth in California ports starting from 1 January 2025, according to DNV's release.

The original 2007 At-Berth Regulation applied to container ships, passenger ships and refrigerated-cargo ships at certain California ports. Compliance with the 2007 regulation started in 2014.



The 2020 At-Berth Regulation requires all oceangoing vessel operators and terminal operators to report each visit made to any California marine terminal. However, only container, refrigerated cargo and cruise vessels have emissions control requirements.

Starting from 1 January 2025, compliance with emissions control requirements shall apply to the following:

Tanker vessels visiting terminals in the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach

Ro-Ro vessels visiting any California terminal

Bulk and general cargo vessels do not have emissions control requirements, but they do have visit reporting requirements that began 1 January 2023. The 2020 regulation took effect on 1 January 2021; however, emissions control requirements in the 2020 regulation will phase.



CARB has an Enforcement Penalty Policy and will investigate any potential violation. If a company is deemed to be in non-compliance, a Notice of Violation may be issued. A financial penalty could be the result after each violation. The penalty for non-compliance can be imposed on all regulated parties, including the vessel operators.



Tankers calling at Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles terminals in 2025 and Ro-Ro vessels at any California terminal will need to prepare for compliance. There are currently no indications that enforcement of the regulation will be delayed.