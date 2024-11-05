  The version for the print
  2024 November 5

    COSCO Shipping launches innovative ammonia-fueled ammonia/LPG vessel design

    At COSCO Shipping, innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. On October 30, 2024, COSCO Shipping Energy, in collaboration with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, unveiled a groundbreaking design for a 50,000-cubic-meter dual-fuel ammonia/LPG carrier, according to Xinde Marine News. This pioneering vessel design, certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) , China Classification Society and DNV, represents a major milestone in global ammonia fuel application and a bold step towards achieving net-zero emissions.

    This new ship design not only supports the industry's drive for greener, more energy-efficient solutions but also stands out for its exceptional economic and technical performance. Compared to existing models, this vessel offers a 1% increase in cargo capacity and a 0.5-ton reduction in daily fuel consumption while maintaining the same speed.

    The ammonia dual-fuel system brings COSCO Shipping’s innovation in clean energy to a new level. Enhanced by advanced safety features and optimized tank design, this vessel is set to enable safe and sustainable cross-regional green energy transport. Key technical advancements, including the A-shaped prismatic independent tank design, enhance cargo capacity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, furthering China’s position as a leader in liquid gas transport technology.


Другие новости по темам: ABS, COSCO, alternative fuels, ammonia, DNV  


