2024 November 5 16:29

EDGE Group and Fincantieri sign MoU to jointly develop underwater solutions

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilding companies in the world, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), opening new channels for strategic collaboration in the high-potential underwater domain, according to Fincantieri's release.

The MoU would see both groups collaborate on the design, development, and creation of advanced manned and unmanned underwater systems solution capability in the United Arab Emirates through their recently launched, Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding joint venture, MAESTRAL. This preliminary agreement will pave the way and boost for developing sophisticated solutions tailored to the unique underwater needs of navies worldwide.



This collaboration marks EDGE Group’s first venture into underwater domain, enabling both organisations to share expertise and leverage extensive technical and production resources to develop a range of innovative, interoperable manned and unmanned products – further advancing the UAE’s sovereign capabilities in cutting-edge defence technologies, for the benefit of the UAE and other navies worldwide.



The MAESTRAL Joint Venture concentrates on sales, commercial operations, and engineering for design and service of surface and underwater vessels and products, while providing valuable employment opportunities for highly skilled local and international talent.