2024 November 5 15:53

Cadeler signs firm contracts with ScottishPower Renewables for East Anglia TWO foundation and turbine transportation and installation

Cadeler A/S today announces the signing of firm contracts for the transportation and installation of 64 x 15MW offshore wind turbine generators (“WTGs”) as well as the foundations for the East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm, being developed by ScottishPower Renewables (a member of the Iberdrola Group) off the coast of the UK. The aggregate value of these contracts to Cadeler is projected to fall within the range of EUR 360 – 382 million. The offshore works are set to commence in 2027 and will see the use of one of Cadeler’s newbuild A-class vessels, according to the company's release.

In September 2024, the UK government announced the results of its latest auction for the award of contracts critical to the outbuild of new offshore wind farms. The awards included 960MW capacity allocated to ScottishPower Renewables’ £4 billion East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm. East Anglia TWO will be located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the East Coast of England, and is expected to feature 64 x 15MW turbines, with the capacity to power the equivalent of almost one million homes each year.



Cadeler will be responsible for the transportation and installation of both the foundations and the WTGs for East Anglia TWO. The project will see the use of one of Cadeler’s A-class newbuild vessels, together with an O-class vessel from Cadeler’s existing fleet. This combination demonstrates Cadeler’s fleet flexibility and its ability to maximize efficiency and synergies across vessel classes.

