2024 November 5 15:03

Sea1 Offshore steps up with two new vessel orders

Sea1 Offshore is set for growth and has ordered two new next generation Offshore Energy Support Vessels from the Chinese shipyard Cosco Shipping, according to the company's release.

The vessels will be 120 meters long, with a cargo deck of 1,400 square meters. Each ship will feature a 250-tonne deck crane and provide accommodations for up to 120 personnel. Both vessels will be equipped with an ROV hangar and a moonpool.



When the two newbuilds are delivered in 2027, Sea1 will own a fleet of 19 modern offshore vessels.

Based on the advanced ST-245 design, the vessels will be equipped with modern technology to reduce emissions and maximize operational efficiency. They are methanol-ready, and the generators can operate on 100% biofuel, offering a flexibility that customers will appreciate.



