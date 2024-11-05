2024 November 5 13:13

Kongsberg Maritime propulsion selected for new Peruvian Navy frigate programme

Kongsberg Maritime has a won a contract to supply its controllable pitch propeller systems for the first ship in the Peruvian Navy’s new frigate programme, according to the company's release.

As a key part of the Peruvian Navy’s fleet modernisation, the multipurpose frigates will be built in Peru by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and state-own shipbuilder SIMA Peru.

The new frigates are based on the HD HHI HDF-3200 frigate design. They will have a displacement of 3,400 tonnes, length of 127 metres and a maximum speed of 26.5 knots. They are designed for long range patrol capacity with a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

The Kongsberg Maritime contract will include twin controllable pitch propellers, shaftlines, bearing and seals, and associated control systems.

The first frigate is due to be delivered in 2029.