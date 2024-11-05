2024 November 5 12:53

ADNOC and Masdar collaborate with Microsoft to drive AI deployment and low-carbon solutions

ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced today the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Microsoft on a range of artificial intelligence (AI) and low-carbon initiatives in the UAE and globally aimed at decarbonizing the energy system of today and enabling a sustainable energy system for the future. The announcement was made at ADIPEC which is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the SCA, the companies will evaluate opportunities to power Microsoft’s data centers with renewable energy through Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), which ADNOC is a shareholder in. They will also explore opportunities to use AI to advance carbon capture and storage projects as well as low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen projects.

Furthermore, the SCA will explore opportunities to accelerate AI deployment across ADNOC’s operations to enhance efficiencies, drive methane reduction initiatives aligned to the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter to achieve near zero methane by 2030, minimize emissions and strengthen biodiversity monitoring to better protect the environment.

The agreement follows the release of the Powering Possible: AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future report, co-authored by ADNOC, Masdar, and Microsoft. This report and the ENACT Majlis, a CEO gathering of over 70 world leaders in technology, energy and investment held on the eve of ADIPEC, call for greater collaboration between the technology and energy sectors to harness the power of AI to accelerate the energy transition.



AI solutions are enabling ADNOC’s Net Zero by 2045 ambition and its target to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030. Between 2022 and 2023, the company’s AI tools abated 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) and generated $500 million (AED1.84 billion) in value in 2023.