2024 November 5 12:24

MOL to build logistic center on Kobe's Port Island

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced its decision to construct a logistics center, including two warehouses for dangerous goods and one warehouse for general cargo, on a site it owns on Port Island in the Port of Kobe.



The MOL Group's management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035" positions the transformation of the group's business portfolio to ensure profitability even during shipping recessions as a major growth strategy by increasing the weight of non-shipping, stable-profit businesses that offset the volatility of the shipping market. Investment in logistics in the real property business is part of this initiative.

Another strategic move aimed at fueling new growth, the group is strengthening its initiatives in total logistics for chemical products. The new center will be operated by MOL Group company Japan Express Co., Ltd., which has an import/export cargo freight business based at the Port of Kobe and an especially strong presence in the import/export cargo freight service of dangerous cargo. This will allow MOL to add two new dangerous goods warehouses on Port Island by the spring of 2026, in addition to the warehouse it currently operates in Uozaki, near Rokko Island, providing customers with convenient and competitive logistics services.

For more than 100 years, MOL has positioned the Port of Kobe as a key base for its domestic business, and today the company continues to develop its port, logistics, tugboat, and real property businesses widely, mainly through group companies. In July last year, MOL decided on a policy to expand the Kobe International Container Terminal, which it operates. With the construction of this logistics center, MOL will offer stress-free service to its customers and contribute to the further development of the Port of Kobe.