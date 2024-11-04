2024 November 4 10:34

10 years old Meyer Turku aims for carbon-neutral shipbuilding

This autumn, it was ten years since the Meyer family's shipbuilding company became the host of the Turku shipyard. Over the past years, the shipyard has, typically for the industry, experienced both victories and challenges. In the anniversary year, the direction of Meyer Turku however remains clear: Both the world's most advanced cruise ships and the shipyard's own operations aim for carbon neutrality.



During its ownership, the Meyer family company has invested roughly 300 million euros in the development of the Turku shipyard and daughter companies. Changes have been made to the shipyard's crane fleet, hull production and to the premises of network companies. The daughter company Piikkio Works has also received new production facility for its modular cabin factory in Piikkiö.



Meyer Turku's anniversary has been celebrated among others with a staff party and by opening an updated shipbuilding exhibition at Forum Marinum.



The Meyer Turku Oy shipyard is specialized in the construction of very demanding, innovative, and environmentally efficient cruise ships, car ferries, and special vessels. Our share of the global cruise construction market is over 10%, and our shipyard's order books extend to 2027. Our largest customers are Royal Caribbean International, the Finnish Border Guard, TUI Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line. ​Meyer Turku employs 2.000 top professionals and operates the Turku shipyard where vessels are built since 1737. Meyer Turku’s subsidiaries are Piikkio Works Oy, a cabin factory located in Piikkiö, Shipbuilding Completion Oy, which offers complete deliveries to public spaces, and ENG’nD Oy, a shipbuilding and offshore design company based in Rauma.​