    Babcock completes deep maintenance of Lambeth River Station

    Babcock says it has successfully completed a deep maintenance programme for the London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) Lambeth River Station. The Lambeth River Station has returned to its home on the River Thames following a successful overhaul and maintenance package of work.

    The five-month programme, delivered in partnership with SMS Group at their dock in Lowestoft, involved inspecting and repairing large elements of the pontoon extending its operational life.

    Acting as prime contractor, we provided supply chain and project management and engineering assurance to LFB.

    The floating pontoon is London’s only River Fire Station providing a critical base for LFB’s fire boats in central London as well as offices, accommodation, and recreational spaces for fire crews.

    The maintenance ensures the station remains operationally safe and capable of supporting one of London’s key emergency services for years to come.

    Already a trusted supplier to the LFB, Babcock worked alongside sub-contractor SMS Group. This complements its existing work with the LFB managing their fleet of fire vehicles and associated equipment as well as managing their extensive training operations.   

    Tom Newman, CEO of Babcock’s Land Sector, said: “The river station plays a crucial role in emergency response up and down the banks of the river. As well as being able to respond to incidents on the Thames itself, it also plays a vital part in tackling land-based fires along the river using the Thames as its water source.

    “Babcock, a market leader in the design, manufacture and through-life support of vessels is proud to work together with LFB and SMS Group to see this vital asset ready again for service. Together the deep maintenance has been successfully completed thanks to the commitment and close working between everyone involved.”

    Patrick Goulbourne, Assistant Commissioner for Operational Resilience and Control, said: “Lambeth River Fire Station forms a vital part of the Brigade’s emergency response. The station’s ground uniquely covers Teddington in the west to Dartford Crossing in the east.

    “While the station was under repair, Lambeth River Fire Station’s crews and fire boats were stationed at HMS President, the Royal Navy’s permanent base on the River Thames. The support of the Royal Navy ensured the Brigade could continue to utilise the unique skills and equipment of Lambeth River’s crews while the station was under repair.”

