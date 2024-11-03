2024 November 3 14:09

Fincantieri and BQ Solutions sign MoU to advance naval education and training in Qatar 31 October 2024

Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups, and BQ Solutions (BQ), a Qatari company dedicated to providing strategic value to Qatar’s military and security forces, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Doha. This agreement aims at developing Italian-led education and training programs for the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces.



The signing ceremony took between Mauro Manzini, Vice President Sales of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division, and Abdulrahman Darwish Fakhro, Chief Executive Officer of BQ Solutions during the 14th Edition of MILIPOL Qatar, the Global Exhibition & Conference for Homeland Security and Safety.



The MoU establishes a collaborative framework through which the two companies will work together to enhance Qatar's naval capabilities through advanced training solutions. Building on the contract signed with the Qatar Armed Forces back in 2016, which included the construction of seven surface vessels and extensive support services, including crew training, in-service support and integrated logistic support, the new agreement with BQ Solutions will focus on elevating the quality and breadth of training programs available to Qatari personnel.



To date, Fincantieri has delivered six of the seven contracted surface vessels, with the final unit scheduled for delivery this year. Several key training components, including operational and integrated logistics support, have also been successfully completed.