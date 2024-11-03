2024 November 3 10:19

Cepsa changes its name to Moeve

Cepsa has announced its name change to Moeve, marking a historic milestone in the company’s transformation. This change positions Moeve as a leader in the European energy transition and demonstrates the significant progress achieved under its 2030 Positive Motion strategy, reinforcing its full commitment to sustainable energy and mobility.



This change also aligns with the company’s objective to accelerate its own decarbonization, alongside that of its customers, through an €8 billion investment strategy of which over 60% will be dedicated to sustainable businesses including the production of green hydrogen, second-generation (2G) biofuels, sustainable chemical products, and ultra-fast electric charging.



Since launching its Positive Motion strategy in March 2022, the company has made significant progress on numerous projects and built an ecosystem of alliances with over 60 companies across various sectors to drive diverse value chains and bring these projects to life.



The company is developing the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest project unveiled to date in Europe, which will have a capacity of 2000 MW in 2030. Furthermore, it has spearheaded the creation of the first maritime corridor between the ports of Algeciras and Huelva and the port of Rotterdam to connect southern and northern Europe and it is working on developing new green methanol and ammonia plants with its partners.



Additionally, it is developing what will become the largest 2G biofuels plant in southern Europe, located in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), with an annual production capacity of one million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO). Currently, Moeve already markets these sustainable fuels at seven major Spanish airports and at the more than 60 ports where it operates in the country. The energy company is also progressing with its partners on the development of almost 30 biomethane plants in Spain and projects to upcycle waste for the production of this biogas, a replacement for natural gas.



The Moeve service station network already has 160 operational ultra-fast charging points and is expected to end the year with 400 installed, as part of the development of one of the largest ultra-fast electric charging networks in Spain and Portugal. In parallel, it is embarking on an ambitious transformation of its customer touchpoints, broadening its offering of alternative energies, as well as new food, parcel pick-up and shopping services.



The company is transforming its chemical products portfolio towards ever more sustainable solutions. Specifically, it already produces and markets LAB (raw material for the manufacture of biodegradable detergents) and phenol from renewable raw materials and energy sources. Furthermore, it is building an isopropyl alcohol (IPA) plant in Huelva, the raw material for the manufacture of hydroalcoholic gels, which will be the first facility of its kind in Spain that uses green hydrogen and is capable of replacing raw materials of fossil origin with sustainable materials.



This year, the company has announced the sale of its exploration and production assets in Colombia and Peru. Following the sale of its Abu Dhabi assets in 2023, the company has now divested close to 70% of its oil production assets compared to 2022. In addition, in August it announced the sale of its butane, propane and autogas affiliate (Gasib).



The company’s achievements have secured it a top position in key international sustainability (ESG) ratings. For example, its S&P CSA score places it in the top 1% of companies in the industry; it holds leading global positions in its sector on Sustainalytics; and, for the third consecutive year, it ranks first internationally in its sector on Clarity AI. Additionally, EcoVadis recently awarded the company a gold medal, placing it among the top 3% of companies globally for sustainability across all sectors.



In addition to helping to achieve the objectives of the 2030 agenda to combat climate change, Moeve’s sustainable energy projects will position Andalusia and Spain as energy leaders, strengthening Europe’s energy security and independence and advancing the REPowerEU strategy.



Meanwhile, the company’s corporate foundation, the Moeve Foundation, will continue to promote initiatives aimed at tackling the challenges of the ecological transition and improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable groups by focusing on forging a fair and inclusive transition in the environmental, science and education, and social spheres.



The new brand, developed in collaboration with the agency Landor, reflects movement, optimism and evolution through different colours, textures and dimensions, with a design conceived for the digital world. “Moeve is a distinctive name designed to lead customers, markets and society towards a brighter future. The brand’s new colours feature inspiring tones that challenge the status quo, breaking from tradition to pave the way for a world of sustainable energy and mobility, in line with our new strategy,” says Pierre-Yves Sachet, Head of Brand and Director of Mobility and New Commerce.



The announcement will be followed by the phased rollout of the new brand across all service stations, beginning in November at a rate of 600 stations per year, eventually covering the company’s network of over 1,800 stations in Spain and Portugal. Additionally, the company will launch a new global advertising campaign in the coming days.