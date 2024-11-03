2024 November 3 09:46

Singapore says no oil sightings arising from oil-related incidents

The clean-up of Shell’s leaked slop in the channel between Pulau Bukom and Bukom Kechil, including the cleaning of the oil-stained rock bunds and infrastructure, has been completed, SG Press Center said in a joint statement.

There have been no other oil sightings at sea and ashore since 20 October 2024 when Shell first reported the leak.

There are also no oil sightings arising from the separate oil overflow bunkering incident on 28 October off Changi.

All the seaward oil response assets deployed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for both incidents will stand down today.

The containment and absorbent booms that were installed by government agencies at various locations as a precautionary measure since 20 October, will be removed progressively.

Investigations by the National Environment Agency and MPA into the leaked slop incident at Pulau Bukom are ongoing. MPA will also be investigating the Changi oil overflow bunkering incident.