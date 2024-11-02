2024 November 2 17:20

VTTI looks to buy into LNG terminals in Asia

Energy storage company VTTI BV, backed by Abu Dhabi’s main oil company and Vitol Group, is looking to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia as demand for the fuel increases in the region, according to Bloomberg.

“There is a lot of potential in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines,” Chief Executive Officer Guy Moeyens said in an interview on Tuesday in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. “There will be a disproportionate need for regasification facilities in that region. More than, I would say, in Europe or the Americas.”

The Rotterdam-headquartered company acquired a 50% stake in Dragon LNG, one of the UK’s three LNG import terminals, in August and agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s Adriatic LNG earlier this year. It also has an agreement with Hoegh LNG to jointly develop an energy terminal in the Dutch province of Zeeland.

It’s now keen to expand in similar facilities in Asia by investing alongside a partner, Moeyens said.

LNG is taking on an increasingly important role in the world’s energy supply as countries look to use more of the cleaner-burning fuel amid concerns over climate change, while they also build more renewable energy projects. The US and countries in the Middle East are among regions expanding their LNG export capacities in order to meet the rising demand.

VTTI counts Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Vitol as shareholders. Adnoc this year approved the construction of a new LNG export terminal, and bought stakes in projects in the US and Africa.