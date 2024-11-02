  The version for the print
    CHIMBUSCO secures its first LNG refueling service in Europe

    A few days ago, China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co..Ltd. (CHIMBUSCO), which recently ranked third in the “Top Ten Global Bunkering Enterprises” for 2023 with a bunkering scale of 22.2 million tons at the 7th International Petroleum and Gas Enterprises Conference (IPEC 2024), made its appearance at the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, according to the company's release. The company supplied LNG fuel to the LNG dual-fuel car carrier “Peony Leader” docked at the terminal. This marked the first time that CHIMBUSCO completed an LNG bunkering operation in Europe, signaling the official expansion of its green energy services to overseas markets.
     
    The recipient of this supply is the latest generation of large green car carrier from COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers. The ship, powered by LNG dual fuel and featuring 12 vehicle decks, embarked on its maiden voyage in Europe after being delivered for loading at a domestic shipyard in early September. In recent years, while excelling in traditional ship fuel supply, CHIMBUSCO has actively monitored the development of new ship fuel markets.
     
    On November 10, 2023, CHIMBUSCO Guangzhou successfully completed the LNG refueling operation for the “Hangli 868” ship, marking the first time that green energy was introduced into the inland waterway shipping.

    In March 2022, CHIMBUSCO Shipping successfully completed the fuel supply for the maiden voyage of the world’s first LNG dual-fuel ultra-large crude oil tanker, “YUAN RUI YANG’.

    With the global emphasis on environmental protection, many countries and regions have begun to restrict emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). Marine LNG, as a clean alternative fuel, can significantly reduce the emission of these pollutants, making it widely favored and applied. Additionally, the use of marine LNG also contributes to the reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, thereby helping to mitigate global climate change.

