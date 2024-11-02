2024 November 2 15:46

SLB OneSubsea awarded subsea boosting contract for bp’s Kaskida project in Gulf of Mexico

SLB announced the award of a contract by bp to its OneSubsea joint venture for a subsea boosting system in the greenfield development of the Kaskida project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

This award marks the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between SLB OneSubsea and bp and is the first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a subsea boosting system between the two companies. The project scope includes a supplier-led, high-pressure subsea pump solution complete with an integrated power and controls umbilical, as well as associated topside equipment, according to the company's release.



The OneSubsea subsea boosting system is a key technology within bp’s first Paleogene field development. It will supply the required artificial lift needed to maximize production through the accelerated recovery of reserves with minimal energy consumption.



SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world.