2024 November 2 15:24

Wilson Sons to start construction of three new eco-friendly tugboats in 2025

Wilson Sons, the largest port and maritime logistics operator in the Brazilian market, will begin construction next year of a new series of three “super powerful” tugboats using sustainable technologies in its state of Guaruja, according to the company's release.

The goal is to refurbish and modernize the company's more than 80-vessel-strong fleet that operate on the Brazilian coast.

The three vessels are of the ASD 2312 class, with azimuth propulsion and a bollard pull of 70 tons (static bollard pull), capable of supporting 366-meter-long container ships during docking and unloading in the country's main ports.

The new vessels comply with the IMO TIER III standard of the International Maritime Organization, which supports a 70% reduction in nitrogen oxides.

The hull design, realized by the Dutch company Damen Shipyards, allows its twin fins to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is estimated to reduce fuel consumption by 14%.

With resources from the Merchant Marine Fund (FMM) and BNDES as a financial agent, the new tugs are equipped with a fire extinguishing system and can navigate within 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from the coast. Another feature of the vessels is the main engine, with fewer cylinders, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining the same bollard pull of 70 tons.

Deliveries of the new vessels are scheduled for November 2025, March and June 2026.

Wilson Sons is the largest port and maritime logistics operator in the Brazilian market with more than 186 years of experience. The company offers comprehensive solutions to more than 5,000 clients, including ship owners, importers and exporters, offshore energy, renewable energy projects, agribusiness, and other participants in various economic segments.