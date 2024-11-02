2024 November 2 12:30

World's first conversion of large container ship to run on methanol successfully completed

The successful completion of the MAERSK HALIFAX retrofit, making it the world’s first 14,000 TEU container vessel to convert to methanol dual-fuel. This transformative project, concluded on October 29 at AP Dockyard in Zhoushan, Zhejiang, marks a revolutionary advance in the pursuit of sustainable shipping.

Achieved through the close collaboration of Maersk, AP Dockyard, and MAN Energy Solutions, the MAERSK HALIFAX retrofit significantly reduces carbon emissions, underscoring our shared commitment to low-carbon solutions. CEO Xia Songkang emphasized that this project is a groundbreaking step in high-value, green maritime technology.

Maersk plans additional retrofits across its fleet by 2027, building on this success with sister ships such as the Laura Maersk, alongside five additional vessels now sailing international routes – Ane Maersk, Astrid Maersk, Antonia Maersk, Alette Maersk, and Alexandra Maersk – all integral to Maersk’s decarbonization strategy.



