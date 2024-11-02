2024 November 2 11:24

HRDD completes desulphurization tower system conversion for a PCTC

On October 27th, Huarun Dadong Dockyard (HRDD), a joint venture for the conversion of large vessels, completed a conversion project of desulfurization tower system for a PCTC for the first time, according to iMarine.

The PCTC named “Neptune Ray” has an overall length of 168 meters, beam of 28 meters, depth of 30.65 meters and design draft of 8.7 meters. The successful conversion of this vessel also provides a construction template for the conversion of desulfurization devices on subsequent ro-ro vessels of the same series.

It is reported that the conversion of desulphurization tower device for automobile ro-ro vessels is different from the same kind of technical requirements and related process requirements for the conversion of bulk carriers and container ships. Its design standards are difficult, high technical requirements, large structural changes, complex piping systems. Without high professional skills and effective management system, it is impossible to complete the construction successfully.

Over the years, HRDD has made remarkable achievements in the field of conversion by actively adopting new technologies and techniques as well as through technological innovations in an effort to create value for shipowners. The company has formed a very mature production management system, design technology, process flow and construction cycle in retrofitting desulfurization tower devices on bulk carriers and container ships, etc.

At present, HRDD has converted about a hundred ships, contributing to the building of a green shipping fleet and the protection of the marine environment, and has been highly recognized by shipowners from Japan, Greece and other countries.