2024 November 2 09:48

TOWT launches its first cargo sailing ship in Le Havre

On October 28, Armateurs de France was alongside its member TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) for the christening of its first cargo sailing ship, Anemos, according to Armateurs de France's release.



This took place at the port of Le Havre, its home port, in the presence of Edouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre and President of the Le Havre Seine Métropole Urban Community and Daniel Havis, Chairman of the HAROPA PORT Supervisory Board



A sail-powered schooner, Anemos recently completed its maiden transatlantic voyage, with stops in New York, Santa Marta and Quebec.



To date, TOWT has already commissioned two cargo sailing ships, Anemos and Artemis, and has announced the construction of a third ship, Atlantis, which will be operational in a year and a half. By 2027, TOWT plans to expand its fleet to eight cargo sailing ships, capable of transporting around 200,000 tonnes of goods per year while saving around 40,000 tonnes of CO2.