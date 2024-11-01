2024 November 1 17:38

Austal Australia delivers 8th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy

Austal Australia has delivered the eighth of ten Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) under contract to the Royal Australian Navy, according to the company's release.

The vessel, ADV Cape Schanck (313), is the eighth ECCPB to be constructed at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard in four and half years.

The SEA1445-1 Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) project, initially constructing six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to ten vessels. Two ECCPB’s have now been delivered in CY2024 and two remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard.

The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea. The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset.

In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centres located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 24 steel Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 21 vessels since 2018.