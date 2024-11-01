2024 November 1 17:23

Acteon and Applied Fiber enter MoU to collaborate on mooring solutions

Acteon, through its Moorings and Anchors Business Line, InterMoor, and Applied Fiber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on mooring solutions for various global offshore markets, from oil and gas to gigawatt-scale Floating Offshore Wind, according to Acteon's release.

Through the MOU, the companies agree to jointly explore developing optimised mooring solutions using Applied Fiber’s socketed termination technology for fibre ropes and Acteon’s vast mooring experience. Another area of joint work will be the field of real-time condition monitoring of mooring lines. Both MOU partners will jointly develop concepts for exporting real-time condition monitoring data directly from the mooring lines for integration into digital twin models to reduce the risk of mooring line failure.

The benefits of an alliance between InterMoor and Applied Fiber include:

Reliability: Applied Fiber’s certified termination process significantly reduces the variability inherent with manual splicing without compromising performance. This process delivers a highly configurable termination with consistency, scalability, and reliability worldwide.

Weight reduction: By eliminating bulky connectors between chain and rope, the Applied Fiber solution fits InterMoor’s mission to deliver low-impact mooring systems. The mooring system becomes lighter, reducing installation time, cost, and risk, while also lowering carbon emissions.

Industrialisation: The semi-automated process provides an industrialised solution for direct connection of ropes in floating offshore wind mooring systems. It eliminates splicing bottlenecks in the supply chain and human error.

Real-time monitoring: With sensors built into the terminations, the solution offers data on mooring line condition, facilitating easier and remote monitoring. With InterMoor’s expertise in analysing and interpreting mooring line data, the team can turn data into valuable insights into mooring line condition, providing a valuable tool as part of the lifetime system management.



