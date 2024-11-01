2024 November 1 16:54

KOTUG International and Maritalia S.A. secure major marine services contract for bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project

After a thorough and competitive tender process, KOTUG International B.V. (‘KOTUG’) and its local Senegalese partner Maritalia S.A. have been selected by bp and its project partners, Kosmos Energy, and National Oil Companies Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH), to provide the marine services to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, according to KOTUG's release.

KOTUG and its local partner, Maritalia S.A. (KOTUG Senegal), have secured a long-term fixed-term contract, with extension options, to provide marine services to one of Africa’s deepest subsea developments, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

KOTUG will deploy four RAstar 32m azimuthing stern drive (ASD), IMO Tier-III compliant tugboats to support the offshore Hub Terminal, FLNG and FPSO operations, while Maritalia S.A. will fulfill local content requirements.

KOTUG Senegal is fully committed to developing and optimising local content, contributing to the employment and training of Mauritanian and Senegalese nationals. This initiative includes collaboration with local suppliers and the utilisation of local goods and services. A significant investment will be made in a technical knowledge transfer plan, where selected local candidates will be recruited, educated and trained intensively. These candidates will be trained to progress through the ranks until all positions on board the vessels are held by local crew, including all officers.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and FPSO, which will process the gas. The gas will be exported through a ~35km pipeline to an FLNG facility, where it will be transferred to LNG carriers.