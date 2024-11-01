2024 November 1 15:24

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $390 mln contract for four Suezmax tankers

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. announced on Nov. 1 that it has secured a significant contract to supply four Suezmax tankers to an African shipowner. The deal is valued at 459.3 billion won (approximately $390 million), according to the company's release.

The Suezmax tankers, which represent the largest ships capable of transiting the Suez Canal, are scheduled for delivery by December 2027.

This latest contract brings SHI's total orders for the year to 29 vessels, with a cumulative order value of $6 billion. This figure represents 62% of the company's annual target of $9.7 billion. In addition to the four Suezmax tankers, SHI has secured orders for 22 LNG carriers, two very large ammonia carriers, and one shuttle tanker. The company's selective order strategy focuses on high-value-added ships such as LNG carriers and floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) units.

"While maintaining a selective order strategy focused on high-value-added ships such as LNG carriers and FLNG, we will also closely monitor the market for container ships and tankers to respond flexibly," the SHI representative added.