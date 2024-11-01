2024 November 1 13:22

MOL, COSCO Co-host 6th Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on October 28-29, it jointly hosted the sixth Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum in Shanghai, in cooperation with China's leading energy shipping company, COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co.



This annual forum provides an opportunity for leading companies and organizations in the LNG industry to exchange knowledge and share points of view.

The theme of the forum was "Safety and Development of the LNG Industry Chain and Supply Chain" and the event attracted nearly 200 participants. It featured speeches and presentations by representatives of leading companies and organizations in the industry. Speakers' topics included the LNG market and environmentally friendly new technologies. MOL President & CEO Hashimoto emphasized that LNG will continue to play an important role as a clean energy source for decarbonization, and gave a presentation on the Wind Challenger (hard sail wind propulsion system), which utilizes wind power to propel vessels.

In partnership with CSET, who is the co-host of this forum, MOL jointly owns a total of 20 LNG carriers and has collaborated on a number of LNG projects.

Also, MOL, in accordance with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2," will develop a wide range of services related to LNG, a low-carbon fuel that can be used immediately, as well as services adopting renewable energy, with the aim of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.