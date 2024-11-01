2024 November 1 12:22

GTT secures technical services contract with Maran Tankers for eight LNG Dual-Fuel Suezmax vessels

GTT announces the signing of a technical services contract with Maran Tankers, the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, for their upcoming eight LNG dual-fuel Suezmax vessels, ordered in 2023 at New Times Shipyard in China.

Although the future Suezmax vessels will not be equipped with GTT systems, Maran Tankers has chosen to collaborate with GTT due to its expertise in the performance and safety of LNG dual-fuel vessels.

The contract involves GTT providing assistance to Maran Tankers in independently reviewing the Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) and includes a thorough review of key documents as well as participation in the risk assessment process. GTT’s involvement will primarily focus on the engine supply system via fuel pumps and compressors, as well as Boil-Off Gas (BOG) management via compressors and sub-coolers.