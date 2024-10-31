2024 October 31 18:00

MAN receives multiple orders for MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM Mk 10.5 methanol engines to power a series of VLCV

MAN Energy Solutions reports that it has received multiple orders for MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM Mk 10.5 methanol engines to power a series of Very Large Container Vessels (VLCVs), according to the company's release. The order brings the cumulative number of G95ME-C10.5-LGIM methanol engine orders to 95 at various yards in South Korea, China and Japan since the engine’s market introduction in 2021, of which five have already entered operation aboard VLCVs.

The new engines will share the same basic engine design concept as those 50-bore LGIM engines that have already been delivered, of which more than 25 are already in service.



MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 210 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service.