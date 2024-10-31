2024 October 31 17:06

IWS Seawalker CSOV makes it 1000 ship designs from Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has delivered its 1,000th ship design - the IWS Seawalker - a state-of-the art windfarm service operation vessel (CSOV), and one of six ‘Skywalker Class’ UT5519 DE for IWS Fleet, according to the company's release.

In a naming ceremony in the port of Hanstholm, Denmark, the IWS Seawalker, becomes the third Skywalker Class vessel to be delivered, and is due to be deployed in the North Sea in the coming weeks.

Kongsberg Maritime’s design team has been delivering innovative vessel designs and integrated solutions for more than 50 years, and today the company continues to offer pioneering vessels across a range of global markets.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, remarked: "During 2024, we have been celebrating 50 years of pioneering ship designs, so we are especially proud to also unveil our 1,000th ship, the IWS Seawalker. This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation and is the latest example of how our ship design specialists have worked with many customers over five decades, to deliver some of the most advanced, efficient, and capable ships sailing today.

“IWS Fleet’s investment in the Skywalker Class vessels demonstrates a firm focus on using future-oriented technology in an exciting and growing market. As the Captain and crew of the IWS Seawalker prepare to start serving the rapidly growing offshore wind farms in the North Sea, we wish them well in all their future voyages.”