2024 October 31 16:45

“K” Line Wind Service and Japan Marine United sign agreement for Phase 2 of NEDO’s Green Innovation Fund Project

“K” Line Wind Service, LTD. (“K” Line Wind), a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., has signed an agreement with Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) for a commissioned study on efficient mooring construction methods as part of its participation in the Development of the Southern Akita Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Project Aimed at Overseas Expansion via Cost Reductions, according to “K” Line's release.

The project is a part of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)'s Green Innovation Fund Project. JMU received formal notification of the approval of the NEDO grant for the Project.

The Project is being conducted by a consortium led by Marubeni Offshore Wind Development Corporation, with the participation of JMU, Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., Akita Floating Offshore Wind Corporation, TOA CORPORATION, TOKYO SEIKO ROPE MFG. CO., LTD., Kanden Plant Corporation, JFE Engineering Corporation, and NAKANIHON AIR Co., Ltd.

The main objectives of the Project are to install two 15 MW-class wind turbines in the southern offshore region of Akita Prefecture, to address technical challenges related to the mass-production method of floating foundations and to reduce the cost of installation. “K” Line Wind has been involved in phase 1 of the Green Innovation Fund Project/Cost Reductions for Offshore Wind Power Generation/ Floating Foundation/Low-Cost Installation Technology Development Project (2021–2023) and conducted intensive research for efficient mooring methods for large-scale Floating Offshore Wind farms.

As a result of these efforts, in February 2024, “K” Line Wind, JMU, and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. have announced the approval in principle (AiP) for the design concept of the multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel.

Additionally, in September 2024, the company published the Guidelines for the Towing and Mooring Installation of Floating Offshore Wind Power Equipment in collaboration with the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

The work commissioned in phase 2 builds on the mooring installation technologies developed in phase 1, advancing them for their practical application in commercial-scale projects. To efficiently install large-scale floating wind turbines, specialized vessels suitable for Japan's unique maritime and weather conditions must be used.

“K” Line Wind, in collaboration with JMU, is dedicated to the research and development of efficient mooring installation techniques, with the aim of reducing costs and improving the construction efficiency of floating offshore wind farms.