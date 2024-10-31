2024 October 31 15:45

MOL plans to change charter contract for vessels related to Russia business

In response to the strengthening of sanctions by the U.S. and Europe, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines plans to change the charter contract structures of three gas carriers and one tanker with icebreaking capabilities (total investment: about 105 billion yen), which are part of the company's Russia-related business, and has begun negotiations with relevant parties, according to the company's release.

If the negotiations encounter difficulties, MOL may not be able to fulfill these charter agreements.

In the event of the termination of the charter agreements, the company will try to sell the vessels to third parties.