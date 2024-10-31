2024 October 31 15:23

HHLA raises expectations for fiscal year 2024

Based on preliminary and unaudited data for the first nine months, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) raises its forecast for the current fiscal year.



Despite global challenges such as economic weakness in Germany and the military conflict in the Middle East with its impact on shipping lanes, HHLA recorded positive business results for the first nine months of 2024. This was driven in particular by strong growth in transport volumes and overall strong revenue and earnings performance in the third quarter in the Port Logistics subgroup, according to the company's release.



A slight annual increase in container throughput for the Port Logistics subgroup is now expected for fiscal year 2024 (previously: moderate increase), while significant growth is still expected in container traffic.



In light of the higher revenue level as a result of the temporarily longer stay of containers at the Hamburg terminals, the expectations for the operating result (EBIT) have also been raised and are now in the range of EUR 110 million to EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 70 million and EUR 100 million).



Overall, significant revenue growth is still expected at the Group level. The operating result (EBIT) is now expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 145 million (previously: EUR 85 million to EUR 115 million).