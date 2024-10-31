2024 October 31 14:59

Major fire extinguished at UK nuclear submarine yard

Emergency services have put out a fire that broke out at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England.

Police said the “significant” fire broke out shortly after midnight. Two people were taken to hospital but there is “no nuclear risk,” police said on Wednesday.

The 150-year-old yard, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) northwest of London, employs about 10,000 people working on the Astute and Dreadnought-class nuclear submarines. It is the second-largest shipbuilding complex of its kind in the world, covering about 6 acres.