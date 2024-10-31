2024 October 31 12:43

UECC orders four advanced multi-fuel battery hybrid pure car and truck carriers from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has today signed a shipbuilding contract with a premium Chinese yard for up to four advanced multi-fuel battery hybrid pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a major fleet expansion by Europe’s leading sustainable shortsea RoRo carrier to enhance its environmental performance, according to the company's release.

The newbuild order placed with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing is for two firm vessels scheduled for delivery in 2028, with options for two more units that if exercised would bring the number of eco-friendly newbuilds in the UECC fleet to nine after five similar deliveries within the past decade.

These vessels will represent another big leap in decarbonization for UECC, with multi-fuel LNG-driven engines incorporating state-of-the-art propulsion technologies to optimize energy efficiency and an aerodynamic hull design, which has been model tested extensively, to minimize fuel consumption, as well as shore power capability and solar panels installed on the top deck.



The latest newbuilds will also have a significantly greater cargo capacity of 4500 CEU, with 10 decks - of which two are hoistable - together with a quarter stern ramp capacity of 160 tons and LOA of 190m. They are intended for deployment into UECC’s European short sea shipping liner network for transport of vehicles, high & heavy and other rolling cargoes.



UECC’s existing multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid vessels, Auto Advance, Auto Achieve and Auto Aspire, currently exceed the IMO’s target for a minimum 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030. Furthermore, its fleet is already running a compliance surplus in relation to FuelEU Maritime set for implementation next year.

The Norwegian company has been able to achieve a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions through the use of LNG on these and another two dual-fuel LNG vessels, Auto Eco and Auto Energy, delivered earlier. The recent adoption of liquefied biomethane on its LNG-fuelled vessels has further reduced the carbon footprint of these vessels, while UECC is on track to increase the use of biofuels to 50% of its fleet this year.

Edvardsen says the latest newbuild investments demonstrate UECC’s intent to remain at the forefront of industry decarbonization as the company pushes towards its goal of eliminating the use of fossil fuels entirely by 2040.