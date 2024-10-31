2024 October 31 11:12

TMC Compressors bags contract to supply four LNG carriers

Korea Shipbuilding Offshore Engineering has awarded a contract to TMC Compressors to deliver the marine compressed air system to four LNG carriers that Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is building for Capital Gas Corp., according to TMC Compressors's release.

Under the contracts, TMC will deliver a complete marine compressed air system to each of the four vessels. The system includes control and service air compressors. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The four newbuilds are constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries in Korea. Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Scandinavia and thereafter ship it to the Korean yard.

The compressors are designed so that they can be maintained by the vessel crew, which reduces the need for external service technicians.

“Cutting energy consumption and lifecycle operating cost is the overriding trend among almost all shipowners and yards. That is why energy efficiency is at the core of our marine compressed air system,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The four LNG carriers will each have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

TMC has delivered its compressors to multiple LNG vessels in Capital Gas Corp’s fleet. In early 2022, TMC was contracted to supply the marine compressed air system to a total of five LNG carriers built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Moreover, in 2020, TMC was awarded a contract by Hyundai Heavy Industries deliver the marine compressed air system to seven LNG carriers that the shipbuilder was constructing for Capital Gas Corp.

TMC is a supplier of compressed air systems solely for marine and offshore use.