2024 October 31 09:29

HIF Global and Antarctica21 promote sustainable tourism with e-Fuels

HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, and Antarctica21, the pioneer of Antarctic air-cruise, announced a collaboration to promote sustainable tourism in the Magallanes Region and Antarctica by using e-Fuels for marine transport and aviation, according to HIF Global's release.

Ten Zodiac boats that transport tourists from the “Magellan Explorer” cruise ship in Antarctica will utilize e-Gasoline produced at the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Punta Arenas, Chile this year. Antarctica21 is also evaluating Synthetic Marine Diesel (e-MGO) to power the cruise ship’s main engines and synthetic jet fuel (e-SAF) for its air operations.

The HIF Global – Antarctica21 collaboration provides for the first use of sustainable gasoline in Antarctic tourism and forms an alliance to evaluate e-Fuels for this industry.

The HIF Haru Oni facility, inaugurated in December 2022, produces e-Fuels from green hydrogen and recycled CO2, harnessing wind energy from Magellanic winds. These fuels are sustainable and can be used in any transportation without the need to modify engines or current infrastructure.

HIF Global is the world’s leader in the production of e-Fuels, developing projects around the world to convert renewable energy into carbon-neutral e-Fuels that can be used in today's engines. HIF Haru Oni is its first operating facility, located in southern Chile, and the company is developing commercial-scale facilities in the United States, Uruguay, Australia and Chile.

Antarctica21 is the leading operator of air-cruise expeditions to Antarctica. Based in Punta Arenas, Chile, the company operates fly-cruise expeditions on boutique vessels with a maximum of 76 passengers, offering an exclusive and flexible experience.