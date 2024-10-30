2024 October 30 17:22

Container traffic at Iranian ports up 5% in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year

Based on the data released by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the container operation has increased five percent in the ports of country during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to PMOEN.

According to the mentioned data, 1,342,672 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container goods have been unloaded and loaded in the country's ports in the first six months of this year, while the figure was 1,284,604 TEUs in the first six months of the previous year.

Based on the Transport Ministry’s released data, the loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran increased by seven percent in the first six months of the present Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year. As reported, 81 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in the ports in the first half of the current Iranian year while the figure was 76 million tons in the first half of the previous year.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support for ports and their development serious and vital. Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has defined a high number of projects to develop and improve the country’s ports, as the country aims to double the capacity of its ports in five years. Ports and Maritime Organization has put it on the agenda to attract 300 trillion rials (about $600 million) of investment from the private sector in the country's ports by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025).

As reported by the PMO portal, the mentioned investment is going to be used to develop the infrastructure and operational capacity of the country’s ports. Back in July, PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei said over the past few years the organization has managed to attract nearly $1.7 billion of foreign and domestic investment in the country’s ports and maritime sector. Speaking in a press conference, Safaei said some 620 trillion rials (about $1.24 billion) of domestic investment and $470 million of foreign investment have been attracted in the mentioned sectors.

According to the official, regarding foreign investment, PMO has signed contracts with five countries including India which has so far invested $120 million in the port sector and $250 million in the rail, roads, and infrastructure sectors.