2024 October 30 18:00

East Java Multipurpose Terminal partners with Sinarmas LDA Usaha Pelabuhan

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia, has appointed Sinarmas LDA Usaha Pelabuhan (SLUP) as its preferred towage and pilotage supplier, according to ICTSI's release.

Under this partnership, SLUP will deploy two Azimuth Stern Drive Z-peller propulsion system harbor tugs with total engine power of 6,200 horsepower and provide Maritime Pilot Class 1 services to support EJMT and Lamongan Shorebase terminal pilotage operations.

The new partnership commenced in October, supporting safe vessel and barge movements within Terminal Umum Tanjung Pakis – Pelabuhan Brondong.