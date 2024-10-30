2024 October 30 17:06

CIMC SOE delivers second 7,600 cbm LNG bunkering vessel to Seaspan Energy

On October 23rd, the second 7,600 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessel built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd., for Seaspan Energy of Canada was successfully named and delivered, according to CIMC's release.

The S1062 vessel had undergone countless meticulous adjustments and rigorous inspections.



Following the on-site ceremony, both parties held a solemn delivery signing ceremony in the West Conference Room, where they signed the formal delivery documents.

It is known that this series of 7,600 cubic meter LNG bunker barges comprises three vessels in total. The first vessel was successfully delivered in August this year, and today's delivery of the S1062 vessel is the second in the series. The vessel is equipped with a direct current power distribution system, powered by three dual-fuel generators, and propelled by two 1600KW azimuth thrusters, enhancing economic efficiency while maintaining environmental performance.