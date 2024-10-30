2024 October 30 16:42

Klaveness Combination Carriers makes first move into wind with bound4blue eSAIL system on CABU III newbuild

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has entered into an agreement with the builder of the CABU III newbuildings, Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, to install its first ever Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) with two bound4blue eSAILs suction sails on the third CABU III newbuilding for delivery in Q3 2026. The newbuild will be one of the first tanker/dry bulk vessels to feature bound4blue’s cutting-edge WAPS technology, while the two installed units will also rank as the largest ever suction sails, standing at 24 meters in height, according to the company's release.

KCC’s decision to install bound4blue's solution resulted from a comprehensive study of alternative sail technologies, where eSAILs were identified as the most efficient choice for the evaluated vessels and trade routes. bound4blue’s eSAILs, known as a suction sail, is an innovative solution taking advantage of the available wind at sea to generate clean forward thrust for the vessel, effectively reducing fuel consumption and emission from the vessels’ main engine.

The two eSAILs will be fitted at the bow of the vessel to enable efficient port operations. The DNV Type Approved solution works by utilizing a fan system to drag air across the sail’s aerodynamically optimized surface, generating propulsive efficiency. eSAILs are available in three model sizes, starting from 12m and ranging up to 36m in height. KCC will be the first shipowner to install the largest unit, the model 3.

The installation of eSAILs is a part of KCC’s environmental ambition to cut the carbon intensity of its fleet by more than 45% compared to 2018 by the end of this decade. KCC’s strategy is to build on its market leading trading efficiency of its combination carriers, having a 30-40% lower carbon footprint than competing standard vessels, by investing in innovative energy efficiency and operational efficiency measures. KCC has to date committed USD 32 million in 15 different energy efficiency measures, which in total are expected to cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 15% on its modern fleet built after 2015.

bound4blue develops automated wind-assisted propulsion systems as a turnkey solution for all shipowners and shipping companies seeking to reduce fuel costs and polluting emissions. bound4blue’s eSAIL® system is a validated solution for saving fuel and emissions, completely autonomous, with low maintenance and easy installation onboard, being the most cost-efficient wind propulsion technology today. It is suitable for Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels, regardless of their size or age.

The company, founded in 2014 with a vocation clearly focused on the renewable energy sector in the maritime field, has its headquarters in Cantabria (Spain) and offices in Barcelona and Singapore. The company has installed its eSAIL system on four ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners like Eastern Pacific Shipping, Marflet, Louis Dreyfus Company, Marubeni Corporation, Odfjell and SNA TUHA'A PAE to install the system on their fleets.



KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.