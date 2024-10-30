2024 October 30 16:23

Transport workers' strike in Argentina to affect port operations

The Transport Workers Unions (including trucks, aeroplanes, tugboats, and national merchant marine) have called for a 24-hour national strike on Wednesday, October 30th, according to Inchcape Shipping Services.

Furthermore, the Customs Unions are shutting down their systems and will be striking all day today. Delays in foreign trade, airports, and other areas may be expected.

On Thursday, October 31st, bus transport drivers will strike, affecting the normal flow of people to and from their workplaces.