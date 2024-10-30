2024 October 30 15:59

South Korea's seaport container cargo up 3.5 pct in Q3

The amount of container cargo processed at South Korean seaports rose 3.5 percent in the third quarter, data showed Wednesday, driven by stronger shipments to the United States and China, according to Yonhap.

The container cargo handled at the country's ports nationwide amounted to 7.82 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the July-September period, up from 7.55 million TEUs recorded a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The volume of container cargo handled for exports and imports increased 0.2 percent to 4.32 million TEUs, driven by a surge in trade with the U.S. and China, which saw volumes rise by 14.3 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

"On the back of rising exports and imports with major partners such as the U.S. and China, the container volume handled at ports increased in the third quarter," Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said in a statement.

"The ministry will continue to check and manage operations of ports to avoid disruptions in the shipping of cargo," Kang added.

South Korea's exports, meanwhile, extended on-year gains to a 12th straight month in September, on the back of robust shipments of chips.