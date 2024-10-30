2024 October 30 14:55

DNV and LR grant AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for ammonia duel-fuel large container vessel

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and DNV have granted approval in principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for a 15,300 TEU ammonia powered dual-fuel container ship.

The project focused on developing cutting-edge designs to enhance safety, including an optimized ammonia tank design, advanced fire safety systems, enhanced ammonia release mitigation system and boil-off gas (BOG) handling systems.

As part of the agreement, HHI developed a twin-skeg design for the Ultra Large Container Ship (ULCS). The 365-metre vessel features two small bore engines that are currently available on the market and ammonia fuel tanks positioned ahead of the engine room, far from the deckhouse, helping ensure safe fuel supply operations and better crew habitability. It is the first design to offer ammonia-powered dual fuel engines for ULCS, as there is currently no large ammonia powered dual fuel big bore engine technically available. It hopes to address concerns from ship owners who are hesitant to adopt ammonia dual fuel systems until they are proven with applicable engine types for ULCSs.

The project aims to complete a full safety review that involves a feasibility assessment for ammonia fuel tanks constructed with low temperature steel and an evaluation of the structural integrity of the ship against sloshing loads. Additionally, it will review the fuel gas supply system, helping ensure safety and compatibility with ammonia.