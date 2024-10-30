2024 October 30 14:45

Jiaxing Port adds a new sea-river intermodal operation area

On the morning of October 29, the opening ceremony of B25 and 26 berths and No. II inland port pool in Dushan Port Area of Jiaxing Port was successfully held in Pinghu, Jiaxing, according to MNavigation.

The project is a new container sea-river intermodal operation area in Jiaxing Port after Zhapu Port, which has added new impetus to accelerate the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Haihe intermodal transport hub port, build a "efficient, smooth, green and energy-saving" comprehensive transportation system of Jiaxing Port, and help Zhejiang build a world-class strong port.



The completion and opening of the B25 and 26 berth projects in the Dushan port area of Jiaxing Port is not only a substantial achievement of the "thousands of trillions" project in Jiaxing City, but also a key shortcoming of the three major port areas of Jiaxing Port for sea-river intermodal transport and the connection to the river and the sea, and opens a main channel for the higher-level opening up and development of Jiaxing Port.

The B25 and 26 berths in Dushan Port Area of Jiaxing Port are 50,000-ton multi-purpose wharves with a total length of 500 meters, which can berth two 30,000-ton ships at the same time, or one 50,000-ton ship and one 10,000-ton ship at the same time; It is equipped with 4 remote control bridge cranes, with a designed annual container throughput capacity of 700,000 TEUs and an annual general cargo throughput capacity of 80,000 tons. Located behind berths B25 and 26, Dushan Port Area II is designed with 11 500-ton berths, which can effectively meet the needs of containers, general cargo and other cargo operations.

After the opening ceremony of the same day, the "Xinmingzhou 78", as the first operating ship, sailed away from the B25 and 26 berths of Dushan Port, opening the first voyage of the new container route of "Dushan-Ningbo".