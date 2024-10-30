2024 October 30 13:32

Maersk signs long-term methanol sourcing deal

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has entered into a long-term bio-methanol offtake agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement will contribute to lowering GHG emissions from Maersk’s growing fleet of dual-fuel methanol container vessels, according to Maersk's release.

With the addition of the LONGi volumes, Maersk is making progress in securing enough metanol for its owned dual-fuel methanol fleet of which 7 vessels are already in operation. Maersk’s combined metanol offtake agreements now meet more than 50% of the dual-fuel methanol fleet demand in 2027.

The agreement has evolved out of Maersk’s growing global alternative fuels portfolio of which several other methanol projects are currently in advanced stages of maturity.

The agreement with LONGi delivers bio-methanol produced at a facility in Xu Chang, Central China. The bio-methanol is produced from residues (straw and fruit tree cuttings). It will meet Maersk’s methanol sustainability requirements including at least 65% reductions in GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to fossil fuels.

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd is a global leading photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, a developer of solar power projects, and a leading electrolyzer manufacturer. LONGi has partnered with Maersk for ocean and logistics services during its growth journey, making the agreement another milestone in the partnership between the two companies.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.