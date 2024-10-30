2024 October 30 12:40

AD Ports Group and the General Department of Vietnam Customs sign MoU

AD Ports Group and GDVC will assess a range of possibilities to cooperate on a Single Window trade solution, customs and border solution, a trade management and risk management platform, as well as artificial intelligence-supported digital trade solutions

AD Ports Group, an enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) to explore developing digital trade solutions for the country’s customs department, according to AD Ports Group.

Under the MoU, AD Ports Group and GDVC will assess a range of possibilities to cooperate on a Single Window trade solution, customs and border solution, a trade management and risk management platform, as well as artificial intelligence-supported digital trade solutions.

Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has a global network of ports, maritime and shipping, logistics and industrial development operations in more than 50 countries, and has a strategic interest in expanding its activities in Southeast Asia.

The MoU was formalised after the UAE and Vietnam completed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which along with digital enhancements to customs solutions are expected to expedite trade between the countries.

The UAE is Vietnam’s top Arab trading partner, with the volume of non-oil trade between the countries reaching USD 12.1 billion in 2023, up 39% from 2022, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy.