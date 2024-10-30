2024 October 30 12:21

TE H2, CIP, and A.P. Møller Capital Partner for a large-scale project in the Kingdom of Morocco

The government of the Kingdom of Morocco and TE H2, along with its partners, signed a Preliminary Contract for Land Reservation for the ‘Chbika’ project, according to TotalEnergies's release.

This agreement will allow TE H2, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and the EREN Group, together with the two Danish companies, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Energy Transition Fund, and A.P. Møller Capital, through its Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund, to launch the pre-FEED studies.

Located near the Atlantic coast in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, the ‘Chbika’ project aims to build 1 GW of onshore solar and wind capacities that will power the production of green hydrogen through the electrolysis of desalinated seawater and its transformation into 200,000 tons per year of green ammonia for the European market. This project will constitute the first phase of a development program aimed at creating a world-scale green hydrogen production hub.

TE H2 and CIP will be responsible for the development of renewable energy production (solar, wind, green hydrogen, and its derivatives), while A.P. Møller Capital will develop the port and associated infrastructure. This contract, a first in Morocco, will highlight the country’s exceptional renewable potential and contribute to the economic development of the Kingdom.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

TE H2 is an 80/20 joint-venture formed by TotalEnergies and EREN Groupe, specialized in developing and structuring large-scale green hydrogen projects located in world-class sites benefitting from exceptional renewable resources, such as North Africa, Latin America, and Australia. TE H2 is made up of an expert team with extensive know-how in the development, construction and operation of wind and solar projects globally.

Founded in 2012, CIP today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I (CI ETF I) is the largest dedicated greenfield green hydrogen fund worldwide.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world.

Established in 2017, A.P. Moller Capital is a value-add infrastructure manager, part of the A.P. Møller Group. A.P. Møller Capital manages two funds, including the Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II. A.P. Møller Capital is headquartered in Copenhagen and has offices in Dubai and Singapore.