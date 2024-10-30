2024 October 30 10:30

World's first ammonia-fuel dual-fuel bulk carrier begins construction

On October 25, the world’s first 210,000-ton ammonia-fuel dual-fuel bulk carrier, designed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's Marine Design and Research Institute (CSSC MARIC) for Belgium’s CMB.TECH, officially began construction at QingDao Beihai Shipyard, according to Xinde Marine News.

Two ships were launched in this groundbreaking project, with the 18th vessel completing CMB’s ammonia-ready series and showcasing the skill and dedication of CSSC’s design team. The 19th vessel is a world-first: an ammonia-fuel ship equipped with the state-of-the-art WinGD 6X72DF-A-1.0 dual-fuel engine. This collaboration between CSSC MARIC, Beihai Shipyard, and CMB underscores a bold commitment to the future of green shipping and advances sustainable innovation within the industry.

From concept to construction, this vessel design has seen numerous optimizations. CSSC's dedication to environmental responsibility and rigorous safety standards has led to this pioneering dual-fuel ship, positioning CSSC as a leader in ammonia-powered maritime solutions.



